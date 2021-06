Bryal Peterson combined her own determination, a love of reading and some help from the staff at the Clarendon Hills Public Library, for an impressive feat over the past year. “The 31-year-old Clarendon Hills resident, who has Down syndrome, decided in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic kept her and many others inside much of the time, that she was going to read the entire Nancy Drew mystery story book series — all 175 titles.