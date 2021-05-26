Dr. Carl Davis Berry Jr.
Carl Davis Berry Jr., M.D., 97, a former resident of Hinsdale and Oak Brook, died May 14, 2021. Dr. Berry was in practice for 40 years as a urologist, on staff at La Grange, Hinsdale and West Suburban Hospitals. Actively involved in many professional societies, Carl was past president of the Chicago Urological Society, past director of the Robert Crown Center for Health Education and an assistant professor at the University of Illinois School of Medicine. He graduated from the University of Illinois School of Medicine in 1948.www.thehinsdalean.com