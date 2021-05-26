Dr. Carl Davis Berry Jr.

We wanted to take this opportunity to provide an update on the pool construction and memberships for the 2021 Bath and Tennis season. As you may be aware, the Village has been working to refurbish all three pools since the end of the 2019 season. When the COVID-19 pandemic came upon us, almost all work stopped for the 2020 season. Specifically, the Illinois Department of Public Health shut down for several months and would not issue any work permits. Once things began to open up and permits were obtained, the Village contacted the contractor to begin working as diligently as possible to make sure the pool would be open for Memorial Day weekend.