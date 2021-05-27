Cancel
Lifestyle

Need a bit of a lift? Get down to your local and watch old friends being reunited

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am getting grumpier with age yet also more sentimental; you’d have thought the two were mutually exclusive. I found lockdown made my life somewhat easier to manage and now, with options having been limited for so long, their proliferation is befuddling. Early on Saturday evening, having ballsed up the timings of various comings and goings, I opted out entirely for 15 minutes and went and sat in my local, enjoying a pint and a measure of light moroseness.

