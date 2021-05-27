Russell Westbrook Says NBA Needs to Protect Its Players After Fan Incident
Westbrook says NBA needs to protect its players after fan incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It was literally an insult to injury. As Russell Westbrook exited the Wizards' Game 2 loss to the Sixers with an ankle sprain, a Philadelphia fan threw popcorn on him through a hole in the top of the tunnel to the locker room. Westbrook stepped back to see who threw it, while arena security and Wizards trainers held him back and ushered him away.www.nbcwashington.com