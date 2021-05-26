Pet pic of the week

newsbreak-logo
By Pamela Lannom
Cover picture for the articleOllie is a large mixed breed dog who is looking for his forever home. He would do well with kids 10 and older. He's a playful and smart 1-year-old whose adoption fee is $200. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center will re-open to visitors Saturday, May 29. Temporary hours, available by appointment, are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week. Then hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. (photo provided)

