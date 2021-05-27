Cancel
Kenya’s high court overturns president’s bid to amend constitution

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high court in Nairobi has overturned the president’s three-year quest to amend Kenya’s 11-year-old constitution. In a ruling heavily critical of President Uhuru Kenyatta, five judges said he had no authority to bring forward plans to create more executive positions and parliamentary constituencies. Kenyatta’s quest to drive the process,...

Uhuru Kenyatta
William Ruto
Raila Odinga
