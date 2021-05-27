Cancel
Ford reports 70,000 reservations for its newly unveiled all-electric F-150 truck

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 13 days ago
A week after unveiling its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck, Ford said Wednesday, it has already received about 70,000 reservations. The first of the new trucks won't ship until next spring, and reservations aren't firm commitments to buy, just a strong show of interest paired with a $100 refundable deposit. But Ford celebrated the big numbers as a vote of consumer confidence.

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

