Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Game 2 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Utah Jazz are hosting once again the Memphis Grizzlies at the Vivint Arena in Utah on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 2 of this Western quarterfinal between the top and 8th-best teams of the conference. The Grizzlies managed to pull the biggest surprise of all the opening games, as they made the break against the team that held the best record in the whole NBA. They were 9th in the West and needed two wins in the play-in tournament in order to enter the playoffs.