President Biden announced his third slate of judicial nominees last Wednesday, a group of candidates that was hailed for its diversity. Among his nominees are the second Black woman ever to serve on the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the first Native American federal judge in Washington State — and Gustavo A. Gelpí Jr., the second Hispanic judge to serve on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. Gelpí was praised by Latino lawmakers as “a strong defender of civil rights and of the people of Puerto Rico.”