DOVER – The statue of Miles the Monster had a big red mask covering his nose and mouth, showing proper masking etiquette as he menacingly held a race car in his left hand. But Miles the Monster could have shed the mask had he just shuffled about 20 yards over to his right to the walk-up vaccination tent at Dover International Speedway. Then he could have gotten the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, gone inside the grandstand to watch the Drydene 400.