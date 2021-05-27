Fitt: Clemson’s Lee Shows Leadership, Accountability After Down Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Louisville scored in seven of eight innings in its 15-10 victory over Clemson in the first game of the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Tuesday. The Cardinals improved to 28-21, while the Tigers dropped to 24-27. Caden Grice belted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning, then the Cardinals responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Clemson scored three runs in the top of the second inning on Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring single and Bryce Teodosio's two-run double before Ben Metzinger laced a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.