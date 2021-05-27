Fitt: Clemson’s Lee Shows Leadership, Accountability After Down Year
CHARLOTTE — Even knowing in advance that it would be their final game of the season, the Clemson Tigers showed up ready to play Wednesday night against Georgia Tech, and they played with energy. They got seven strong innings from Davis Sharpe, and a three-run homer from Adam Hackenberg at the end of an epic 14-pitch at-bat to tie the game in the fourth, and they got a pair of triples and an inside-the-park home run from Bryce Teodosio, leading the way in an 11-5 victory.d1baseball.com