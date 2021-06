OMAHA, Neb. — The young man did not back down when the lights shined on the big stage Monday. No, Jack Leiter proved he belonged with college baseball’s elite. The Vanderbilt sophomore struck out 15 batters and was on the tough-luck side of a 1-0 loss to North Carolina State inside TD Ameritrade Park at the College World Series. That one run came off a solo home run in the fifth inning, the only blemish in an otherwise dazzling debut at the CWS.