Check your email inbox or visit LakelandGov.net/WaterQuality to view or download the most recent annual Water Quality Report. From COL Water Utilities: The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requires that utilities issue an annual “Consumer Confidence” report to customers in addition to other notices that may be required by law. This report details where our water comes from, what it contains, and the risks our water testing and treatment are designed to prevent. The City of Lakeland is committed to providing you with the safest and most reliable water supply. Informed consumers are our best allies in maintaining safe drinking water. We are proud to report that the water provided by The City of Lakeland meets or exceeds established water-quality standards.