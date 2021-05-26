Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

WD unveils SanDisk Professional, new storage solutions

By Nick Woodard
videomaker.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital is combining high-end hardware with a well-known brand to create a new lineup of professional storage solutions. The data infrastructure company revealed the SanDisk Professional brand at its Flash Perspective event today. The brand will mix the performance of Western Digital’s G-Technology brand with the accessibility of the SanDisk image.

www.videomaker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Welsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandisk#Solution#Data Infrastructure#Data Storage#Flash Storage#Technology Company#Content Brand#Wd#Sandisk Professional#Western Digital#Consumer Solutions#Pro Reader Multi Card#Tb G Drive#G Technology#Advanced Solutions#High End Hardware#G Technology Products#Mini Mag#Highlights#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Marketing
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
SoftwareInside Self-Storage

CallPotential Unveils New Self-Storage Contact-Center Dashboard

CallPotential, a provider of lead-management and communications software for the self-storage industry, has launched a beta version of a new call-center dashboard, giving users visibility into day-to-day facility operations. The enhancement to the company’s Contact Center software allows self-storage operators to quickly view call-center analytics for metrics like agent availability, calls, service level, performance and queues. The centralized view and real-time reporting is designed to provide insight to quality-control improvements and training opportunities, according to a press release.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Acer unveils new enterprise Chromebooks

Acer has unveiled four new enterprise Chromebooks, which its says pack all the latest in-demand technology and features consumers, students, and business users need. The new launches include the Acer Chromebook 317, its first ever 17.3in Chromebook, which the company says marks a step forward in the industry,. “Today, we...
Technologytopwirenews.com

ITBizTek Offers Professional IT Solutions For Business Owners

IT services are helpful for any business, no matter its size. Having professional IT support for your company. provides so many benefits and can help your business in a lot of ways. IT support can save your company money in the long run while helping you achieve your goals and...
Melville, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage Completes Merger Of Flagship Solutions Group

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced it has completed the previously announced merger of Data Storage FL, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, with and into Flagship Solutions, LLC ("Flagship"), with Flagship surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Flagship's Chief Executive Officer Mark Wyllie will continue as CEO of the new Flagship subsidiary following the Merger, and has joined DSC's Board of Directors.
Electronicsaithority.com

Marvell Introduces Bravera SSD Controllers to Enable the Highest Performing Data Center Flash Storage Solutions

Industry’s First Pcie 5.0 Ssd Controllers Offer Architecture Flexibility, Security and Data Protection for Optimal Cloud Infrastructure. Marvell announced its new Bravera SC5 controller family, bringing unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features to address ever-expanding workloads in the cloud. The massive amount of data to be processed in cloud data centers is driving demand for faster and higher bandwidth storage in these environments. Marvell’s Bravera SC5 SSD controllers address the critical requirements for scalable, containerized cloud storage infrastructure. By enabling the highest performing flash storage solutions, Marvell’s controllers are poised to be the foundation for data centers that offer ultra-low latency, real-time applications while also providing cost-optimized, cloud-scale capacity.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Cubbit home cloud storage solution with no monthly fees

Third-party cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Box and others all require a monthly subscription to use. Cubbit is a new piece of hardware that allows you to create your very own personal cloud storage system without any monthly fees. Features of the Cubbit Cloud Storage system include the ability...
TechnologyHEXUS.net

TEAMGROUP Launches All-Round Storage Solutions

_ Leading memory brand TEAMGROUP is returning to COMPUTEX 2021 with all of its sub-brands with full force. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage the globe, the organizers of COMPUTEX have canceled the physical exhibition and switched to an online dual platform exhibition (exhibition dates: 5/31/2021–6/30/2021). As a Taiwanese brand, TEAMGROUP is excited to launch three all-round storage solutions simultaneously at this year’s online COMPUTEX expo. The three themes of the products are “heat dissipation,” “large storage capacity,” and “DDR5,” which corresponds with TEAMGROUP’s slogan at the 2021 online expo: “Chill the Heat, Feel the Speed, Make it Big.” The exhibition will unveil TEAMGROUP’s all-round solutions, and consumers will be able to get a first glimpse of TEAMGROUP’s exciting showcase video on its official social media pages and COMPUTEX’s dual online platforms. TEAMGROUP’s 2021 showcase begins with the theme of “heat dissipation,” followed by “large storage capacity,” and lastly, the new generation of “DDR5.”
ScienceScientific American

DNA: The Ultimate Data-Storage Solution

In a world flooded with data, figuring out where and how to store it efficiently and inexpensively becomes a larger problem every day. One of the most exotic solutions might turn out to be one of the best: archiving information in DNA molecules. The prevailing long-term cold-storage method, which dates...
Technologyatoallinks.com

Why Professional Web Design Solutions Are Needed By Modern Companies?

In today’s time, the first impression of any brand created on the minds of the target audience majorly depends on its website. Hence, it is crucial that you invest in professional web and graphic design in Bromley, to see to it that your business website looks absolutely impeccable, and leaves a lasting impression in the minds of your target audience. Having a well-designed, functional and high-quality website can be quite effective in enabling you to keep pace with your market competitors, and even race ahead in certain situations.
SoftwareHPCwire

Accelerating Your Data with NVIDIA InfiniBand Storage Solutions

The world’s most advanced research and product development centers in manufacturing, life science, and financial services demand high-performance storage platforms to execute their applications effectively. The pressure to maintain a competitive advantage across industries has increased with the addition of data-intensive applications brought on by AI and deep learning. The...
Softwaremsspalert.com

Sumo Logic Unveils AWS Cloud SIEM Solution

Sumo Logic, a security information and event management (SIEM) solutions provider that works with MSSPs, has announced Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS. The offering integrates Sumo Logic’s compliance, security analytics and cloud SIEM technologies with AWS security services and cloud-based SaaS and on-premises security services, the company said. It provides insights that organizations can use to eliminate security blind spots across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
Computersvmware.com

Migrating to new hardware without shared storage

Been reading a lot about this and trying to get my plan together. Read an older post which I think answers my question but wanted to get some confirmation. Old environment: 4 ESXi hosts running ESXi 6.5u3, vCenter vCSA 6.7u3n. All hosts connected to shared HP fiber MSA. Old hardware isn't supported on newer vSphere.
TechnologySecurityInfoWatch

Pivot3’s Surveillance Series Edge Video Storage Solution

LOUISVILLE, Colorado, May 25, 2021 — Pivot3, the leader in intelligent software for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure solutions, announced today the Pivot3 Surveillance Series Edge, an optimized product offering for edge and distributed physical security environments. Surveillance Series Edge incorporates the same Acuity software-based intelligence and automation used by all Pivot3 Surveillance Series solutions to deliver higher levels of resilience, management simplicity and efficiencies than infrastructure based on basic video recording servers or separate servers and storage systems.
ComputersCNET

Top hard drive, SSD storage deals right now: Save $110 on SanDisk 2TB internal SSD, $55 on 4TB WD portable hard drive and more

Computer storage is one of those things that you know you need but, let's face it, you probably put it off because it's not the most exciting purchase. However, it's also something you don't want to put off until you run out of space or suffer through a drive failure and then pay full price for a drive (and with Memorial Day sales going this weekend, there are lower prices right now).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SS&C Unveils Advanced In-Region Data Storage For Japanese Clients

WINDSOR, Conn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) announced a strategic investment in Japan with its deployment of Distributed Storage Node technology. This innovative technology will enable customers of the market-leading Intralinks VDRPro™ offering to store data in-region and provide faster access. The Tokyo-area storage node will host SS&C Intralinks' offerings for syndicated loans, M&A, and investor reporting.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Willis Towers Watson unveils cloud-based modeling solution

Global insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has launched Igloo Cloud, a new cloud-based solution that offers “game-changing performance” – with virtually unlimited and flexible computing resources, scalability, and reduced operating costs. Igloo Cloud reduces the overall cost of ownership of Igloo, WTW's capital modeling platform, while also extending the...
Economyhow2shout.com

Micron unveiles Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 solution for automotive applications.

Computex, TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 2, 2021 – Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today unveiled memory and storage innovations across its portfolio based on its industry-leading 176-layer NAND and 1α (1-alpha) DRAM technology, as well as the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 solution for automotive applications. The new portfolio additions deliver on the company’s vision of accelerating data-driven insights through innovations in memory and storage that enable new capabilities from the data center to the intelligent edge. Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra made the announcements during a Computex keynote, in which he shared a sweeping vision for computing innovation and the central role memory and storage play in enabling enterprises to seize the full potential of the data economy.
Internetboatingindustry.com

NATDA unveils new website, branding

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) recently announced a revitalized branding, complete with a new website that will allow for an easier, streamlined way for association members to interact with NATDA and its partners. The product of years of deliberation and effort, NATDA’s new website will provide the unique...