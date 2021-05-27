Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Skull: The Mask review – a masterclass in over-the-top butchery

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who wanted more of the human-sacrifice scene in Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto will be overjoyed by this silly, uneven but strangely appealing slasher film that leaves no heart unripped from human thorax. A mystifying prologue sees Nazis unearth a grotesque pre-Colombian skull mask, which looks like Darth Maul’s Sunday best. The artefact resurfaces in modern-day São Paulo where, after chewing up the archaeologist who found it, it attaches itself to one of the crime-scene cleaners. He is transformed into a host for Anhangá, an indigenous demon who loves an old-school blood sacrifice.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Masterclass#Butchery#The Mask#Nazis#Pre Colombian#Brazilian#Manco#Bolivian#South American#Slasher Film#Eerie Inserts#Plot Strands#Modern Day S O Paulo#Carpaccio#Human Thorax#Detective Beatriz#Fruit#Exciting Film Making#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
Related
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Another Take: ‘Skull: The Mask’ is a fast-paced journey to the depths of Hell

When you see a trailer for a movie titled Skull: The Mask, you will expect a certain level of awesomeness. This ultra-violent story of primordial demon artifacts does not disappoint. Blood rituals, torn limbs, and glimpses into hell are just some of the elements that comprise this film. Written and directed by Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman, Skull: The Mask is a completely insane movie that audiences of grindhouse/slasher films will truly enjoy.
Theater & DanceTelegraph

The Masked Dancer, review: what is it that I'm missing about this awful show?

Never have I felt more out of step with public opinion than watching the response to The Masked Singer. Surely this show is awful? Aside from anything else - and my list is so long that there isn’t room to go through it here - it is marketed as a show for all the family, yet the celebrities are people unrecognisable to the under-25s even when they’ve taken off their costumes.
MoviesThe Guardian

After Love review – Joanna Scanlan offers a masterclass in drama

The actor is outstanding as an English widow uncovering her husband’s secret existence in France. The debut feature from English-Pakistani film-maker Aleem Khan is a tale of secrets and lies, a portrait of people caught between identities and cultures. At its heart is a constrained yet wonderfully expressive performance by the versatile Joanna Scanlan, best known to some for her comedic work in shows such as Getting On and The Thick of It, here offering a masterclass in the dramatic power of understatement.
Movieshalfwheel.com

Viaje Skull and Bones The Punisher

First came The Hulk, followed by Bruce Banner, then Johnny Blaze, Ghost Rider and Mephisto. No, these were not the members of a new Marvel movie—although that would be a fairly amazing lineup—but instead additions to Viaje’s largest series, namely Skull and Bones. While the original members in the series that debuted more than 10 years ago bore names inspired by nicknames of nuclear bombs and other weapons of mass destruction, the most recent additions have been named after various Marvel superheroes and their alter egos.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Bruce Willis Action-Thriller 'Gasoline Alley' Goes to Saban Films for North America

The film — written, directed and produced by Edward Drake — is led by Bruce Willis, Devon Sawa and Luke Wilson. Set in the underbelly of Los Angeles, Sawa plays a man drawn into a high-profile triple murder. The two police detectives on his tail (Willis and Wilson) soon join him in attempting to uncover an explosive conspiracy.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest True Crime Addition is 'Sickening' Viewers

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary is "sickening" viewers. It's called Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, and it tells the true story of a teenager who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and brutalized in Florida in 1984. The gruesome story has viewers fuming on social media. Warning: this article contains spoilers...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Watch Warhammer Skulls here today

There are so many Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 games in the works that we have a showcase just for them. Warhammer Skulls, the event previously known as Skulls for the Skull Throne, returns today for a new edition to give us a look at upcoming Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 games.
ElectronicsMedagadget.com

AirPop Active+ Halo Smart Mask: Medgadget Review

It’s often said that “necessity is the mother of invention,” and that has certainly shown to be true with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One medical product that has seen a re-innovation of sorts, in both fashion and function, is the face covering. What has been historically an item seen primarily in healthcare and industrial settings is now a hot medical gadget and a new fashion trend.
ElectronicsPosted by
107 JAMZ

The Mosquito Zapper With Over 17,000 Reviews

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. I love being outdoors. I'm a big fan of nature. That doesn't mean I like getting swarmed by mosquitoes or swatting flies away from the beverage I'm trying to enjoy on my patio. If you also want those bugs to buzz off, it's time to consider this bug zapper for the ages.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Hollywood.con’ review: All over the place, but fun

Hollywood.con is a strange title that promises a good amount of fun or jokes that quickly become tiresome. At a glance, it sounds like a film that will be a spoof of the movie business. This is all well and good, but there are plenty of stories that have done a great job of skewering films. It is a high bar and the name is not a great start.
TV SeriesWSVN-TV

‘The Masked Singer’ season five wraps up with the top 3

It’s the un-masking we’ve all been waiting for. Season five of “The Masked Singer” wraps up tonight. But first, who will walk away a winner? And who will have to ‘take it off’!!. Porcupine: “We don’t even talk anymore.”. It’s been a season of superstar performances. Porcupine: “We don’t even...
Lifestylemensjournal.com

Reviewers Are Going Crazy Over This Nighttime Fat Shredder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. There are only so many hours in...
Beauty & FashionDetroit Free Press

Over-the-top performances save ‘Cruella’

It’s a testament to Emma Stone’s skill that she can make you think you need something you don’t. That’s also a handy skill for people who work in sales, but at some level, every performance is a sales job. In “Cruella,” in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, Stone is given a choice role to feast on, and she does. Boy, does she sell it.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Warhammer Skulls Showcase Recap

The annual festival of all things Warhammer video games is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. Our showcase this year was full of world premieres, game announcements, and new content for your favourite Warhammer video games – oh, and a few deals too with up to 75% off savings over on Xbox Store and Windows PC Store.
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Reveal Creepy Harrison Ford Mask for Stunt Actor

Indiana Jones 5 is now filming after months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Set photos reveal Harrison Ford's stuntperson taking to a classic motorcycle with a mask resembling the actor. The Daily Mail acquired photographs of the Indiana Jones 5 production filming in North Yorkshire Moors, where Tom Cruise previously filmed action scenes for Mission: Impossible 7. Ford hasn't arrived in the region yet, but production is underway with his masked double. Reports say the stunt was problematic, with the motorcyclist coming off the vehicle and the mask going flying through the air and needing to be retrieved. The stuntperson was seemingly unharmed and continued working.
LifestylePosted by
Tyla

Brits Are Losing It Over Tourist’s Wetherspoon Review

If you've never been in a Wetherspoon pub before, you might struggle to understand its appeal. Sometimes a little worn and always a little rowdy, the chain is practically an institution over here in the UK, thanks to its super cheap pints and food menus. But some American TikTok users...