HARRISBURG – A Democrat state lawmaker says he plans to introduce legislation that would ask PA voters if they want to see the minimum wage raised. Allegheny County Rep. Tony DeLuca commented that the Keystone State has not raised its minimum wage from $7.25 an hour in over a decade, leaving many barely above the federal poverty line and struggling to make ends meet. DeLuca’s proposal would put the question on the ballot in the next general election. He said the results of the referendum would be non-binding as to address concerns over constitutionality. DeLuca plans to introduce the legislation sometime next week.