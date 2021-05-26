Butler: 'What has happened ... is the opposite of transparency'
State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) claims Democrats can’t be trusted to mean what they say when it comes to the map redistricting process. "Every committee hearing that we’ve held in the House, whoever has chaired the proceedings has said the exact same thing every time: 'House Democrats are dedicated to transparency and public participation in the redistricting process,'” Butler, a spokesperson on the redistricting committee, said in a video posted to YouTube. “What has happened over the last several days is the opposite of transparency.”peoriastandard.com