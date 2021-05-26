Butler: 'What has happened ... is the opposite of transparency'

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-18-21) (Chicago, IL) Illinois’ Governor has rescinded mask mandates, but only if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Governor JB Pritzker said both he and his health experts have looked over the latest CDC recommendations on fully vaccinated people being allowed to go mask and distance free in almost all situations. Pritzker says he believes the CDC is making the right move, and that Illinois has changed it’s guidelines to something similar, though for now masks are still required in schools, day care, on mass transit and other close crowded areas. The Governor did say the rules are mainly on the honor system, or up to private business as to how they will work…as he has no plans to police who is vaccinated and who isn’t. There are also no plans for a vaccination passport of any kind.