The UNESCO Liaison Office in Addis Ababa in partnership with the Ethiopian Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) organized an awareness raising and capacity building workshop on the UNESCO 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two protocols (1954 and 1999) from 31 May to 1 June 2021 in Adama town, Ethiopia. The workshop aimed to consult a wide range of stakeholders in the preparation of Ethiopia’s national periodic report on implementation of the 1954 Hague Convention, which is due on 30 June 2021.