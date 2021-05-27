Cancel
Late Night Funny #2

 14 days ago

Cruz responded by tweeting about his winning a one-on-one basketball game with the comedian in 2018. He’s right. It’s true. I do have to live with that forever. You have to live with being Ted Cruz forever, which is so much worse.

Ted Cruz
#Basketball#Late Night#Game Night#Funny#Comedian
EntertainmentColumbian

Late night shows bring back audiences

Stephen Colbert is getting his crowd back. The “Late Show” host will welcome back a full audience to the Ed Sullivan Theater for the June 14 show, his first in-person audience since March 16, 2020, CBS announced Monday. “Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have...
Brooklyn, NYspectrumnews1.com

Brooklyn comedian brings late night show to BRIC-TV

Hollie Harper is fulfilling a dream. The Brooklyn-based comedian, actress and writer is hosting a late night comedy talk show for BRIC-TV, the non-profit community TV Channel and digital network. What You Need To Know. Hella Late with Hollie Harper is a late night talk show debuting on BRIC-TV June...
TV & Videosbbcgossip.com

The emojis of late-night: A puzzle challenge

When late-night TV as we know it began in the 1950s, there weren’t any rules. So the early icons of the genre, starting with the forever-imitated Steve Allen on the “Tonight” show, literally made it up as they went along: There were bit characters, pie-throwing demonstrations, guessing games and comically large vats of Jell-O. The result of this experimentation is what you see on television – as well as your social feeds – today: It’s not late-night if you aren’t having some fun.
MusicVulture

Reopen CBGB After the Linda Lindas’ Late-Night Debut

We would absolutely pay a cover charge and $15 for a watered-down vodka-soda to see the Linda Lindas, who made their television debut on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The all-girl punk group, who have been generating viral buzz outside of their classrooms over the past few months, told Kimmel about the origins of their breakout hit “Racist, Sexist Boy” in addition to performing the song live, a move that seems to confirm they’re on track to become Gen Z’s version of Bikini Kill. “There’s also a lot of sexism around boys our age,” one of the girls explained. “We were really angry and we decided to write a song about it.” They also performed older track “Claudia Kishi” before, presumably, stopping for a homework break.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

John McCombs Bringing The Funny To Davenport Friday Night

A Table for 2 is $24; Table for 4, $48 for the show at 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. John McCombs is a 10 year veteran of comedy and a 4 year veteran of the Marine Corps. His unique perspective intertwines the absurdity of an aggressive military background with realizing his shortcomings as a man who relies on Youtube to learn how to fix things. John has performed in 15 different countries over two European tours and has opened for Michelle Wolf (Netflix, Comedy Central) Tim Meadows (SNL) and is a regular at the Laugh Factory and Zanies.
Petty? Or funny? Or petty AND funny?

Petty? Or funny? Or petty AND funny?

Sometimes after a breakup, we like to be bigger person, but other times? We’re out for revenge, petty or not. A woman on TikTok is sharing the way she’s been getting revenge on her ex for years now and people love it. User Kristina Makes Content responded to a video asking, “What’s something that’s incredibly immature that you will never stop doing?” And she reveals that since she and her ex broke up back in 2016, she’s been intentionally spamming his email.
Celebritiespopwrapped.com

Olivia Grasso Addresses The Facade Of Social Media With “Late Night TV”

Feeling burnt out on social media? Is Instagram giving you existential dread? We feel you, and so does Music City-based pop artist Olivia Grasso. The singer-songwriter’s newest track, “Late Night TV,” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, is all about confronting the façade of social media and it’s just the anthem you need to cure your Facebook story blues.
Musicthewordisbond.com

Def3 & Late Night Radio share new single “Got Away”

Def3 and Latenight Radio return to the forefront with a new single “Got Away.” The track is a laidback soulful gem that is ripe with a somber and melancholic backdrop that works with Def3’s heartfelt tale of the death of a loved one. “Got Away” is taken from the Weddings...
Seattle, WAkvi.com

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 8 --3pm hour

3 PM Topics: Why hasn't the "Border Czar" actually been to the border? Jen Psaki says VP Kamala Harris May Potentially Visit the Border at Some Point, Maybe // The Seattle Way - Free joints for jabs: State's marijuana stores part of effort to boost COVID vaccine shots, but who are these incentives for?. Ordinances protect renters during pandemic, but landlords say burden falls on them // The Swamp - Matt Walsh says AOC rejecting money for abuela is 'scandalous': 'They could've helped the whole community. New York Times' Mara Gay says seeing 'dozens of American flags' flying is 'just disturbing' - just in time for Flag Day // The Woke Report - Lincoln Project compares Antifa terrorists to D-Day heroes. When the Democrats get desperate, where do they turn? CNN Deploys Obama to Downplay Critical Race Theory.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

Brian Stelter on Fox News, CNN, and Feuding With Rob Schneider

Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker are joined by CNN’s Brian Stelter to discuss his career in cable news, reporting on Fox, and his response to individuals such as Rob Schneider and Glenn Greenwald. Then they dive deeper into Stelter’s book Hoax. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker. Guest: Brian Stelter.
What happened to Neil Cavuto on Fox?
The US Sun

What happened to Neil Cavuto on Fox?

NEIL Cavuto is a steady figure on Fox News, but the anchor has faced his fair share of health issues over the years. The 62-year-old New York native is the host of three different television programs: Your World with Neil Cavuto, Cavuto Live, and Cavuto: Coast to Coast. And it might be shocking to hear what health concerns he’s been dealing with for most of his career.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Is Chrissy Teigen's Marriage To John Legend In Trouble? Singer 'So Disappointed' By 'Dark Side' To Wife After CyberBullying Claims

It looks like Chrissy Teigen's fall from grace isn't the only thing falling apart after her nasty 2011 tweets about Courtney Stodden resurfaced in May. Apart from losing business deals and friends in light of the scandal, sources are now alleging that Teigen's marriage to John Legend may be in jeopardy after the singer saw another side to his wife.