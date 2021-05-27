Quick Quotes

Waiting for You Messages: Love is such a powerful bond that keeps us together no matter how far we are or how tough the time is! Whether in vulnerable times or on daily life- people long for their partners to acknowledge the love, attention, or care that they deserve. Make your partner happy by sending him/her these romantic and touchy waiting for you messages and quotes. It will show your sincerity and love towards him/her. Make sure to communicate with your partner no matter how hard things get and express your heart’s desire. In the end, Love and trust are powerful enough to conquer anything. Appreciate your partner and tell him/her more often how much you love and care for.