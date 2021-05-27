Quick Quotes

Cancel
--- "They do a lot of animal testing in the cosmetics industry, maybe they should brag about it in their ads. 'Aquanet hair spray, if it can blind a spider monkey, it can make your hair look luscious.'" -Vernon Chapman. --- "I had a stick of Carefree gum, but it...

Books & Literature

NOTABLE QUOTES

NOTABLE QUOTES

“I remember a book I read when I was a little kid, ‘Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio,’ by Peg Kehret. And it stuck with me. And I remember the iron lungs and things like that. But when I asked people about it — ‘Hey, do you remember what polio was?’ — no one knew.” — Hanna Wilson, 28, […]
Economy

Three quotes

Three quotes

“The Great Reset WEF style is just the distraction. We will not be eating bugs because of ‘Climate Change,’ but because we’ll be going hungry. Nor is the Lockdown the cause of the problems, it’s just Martial Law to keep everybody locked up while they get financially destroyed. It’s being used to transition to ‘The New Economy.’ New Lockdowns will be coming, when Plandemic 2 ‘The Bio Terror Attack’ hits. The recent ‘exposure’ of the ‘lab made’ ‘virus’ is just the cover story, paving the way for that Lockdown. But there is no virus. There are only Bankers. And the restart of the Crunch 21 months ago signaled their final offensive en route to World Currency and World Government.”
Politicsmaciverinstitute.com

The Mules With The Spinning Wheel

Dan O’Donnell uses a classic episode of “The Simpsons” to explain why Governor Evers and Legislative Democrats are foolish to propose spending practically every last cent of Wisconsin’s newfound $4.4 billion budgetary windfall. June 9, 2021. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. “You know, a town with money’s a little like the...
Relationship Advice

A Marriage From Hell

A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
bitchute.com

Mindfulness Spiritual Quotes For Spiritualists #270

Life is simple as long as we don't complicate it. It's not the events but the perception of events that makes the difference. Our thoughts are the only sustainable source of positive energy. Sukant Ratnakar.
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Talking Duck Converses with a Bartender

A duck walks into the local bar in search of a drink and something to eat. The bartender is shocked by what he sees and tries to organize a job for the talking duck. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Jack, the bartender, was working behind the bar cleaning...
The US Sun

What happened to Neil Cavuto on Fox?

NEIL Cavuto is a steady figure on Fox News, but the anchor has faced his fair share of health issues over the years. The 62-year-old New York native is the host of three different television programs: Your World with Neil Cavuto, Cavuto Live, and Cavuto: Coast to Coast. And it might be shocking to hear what health concerns he’s been dealing with for most of his career.
Newsweek

Joe Biden 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory Spreads on Facebook

The latest bizarre conspiracy theory to circulate on Facebook claims President Joe Biden may actually be a "clone" because the real one is either in custody or executed. The platform told Newsweek it is investigating. A Telegram post from Nicholas Veniamin, a U.K.-based supporter of former President Donald Trump who...
Waiting for You Messages and Quotes

Waiting for You Messages and Quotes

Waiting for You Messages: Love is such a powerful bond that keeps us together no matter how far we are or how tough the time is! Whether in vulnerable times or on daily life- people long for their partners to acknowledge the love, attention, or care that they deserve. Make your partner happy by sending him/her these romantic and touchy waiting for you messages and quotes. It will show your sincerity and love towards him/her. Make sure to communicate with your partner no matter how hard things get and express your heart’s desire. In the end, Love and trust are powerful enough to conquer anything. Appreciate your partner and tell him/her more often how much you love and care for.
Dallas, TXDallas News

The most ‘fed up’ quotes of the week

“We tried to be as diplomatic as we can. Sometime everyone needs to reach their breaking point. When you start talking about not only depriving Texans of their right to vote, adding insult to injury by deciding you’re going to make them felons for simple mistakes, we finally got fed up. And it’s the only thing we have the numbers to do.” — State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, describing frustrations with a sweeping GOP-backed voting bill that prompted Democrats to walk out of the House and break quorum, killing the legislation. (Monday, The Dallas Morning News)
SPY

How To Compare Pet Insurance Quotes

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Pet insurance can protect you from large, unexpected veterinary bills. But if you’re looking for a pet insurance plan, where do...
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.