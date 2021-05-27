Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How To Ask A Man To Do Something

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Always remember these six important rules when asking a man to do something:. 1. Make sure the man is conscious. 2. Crash the hard drive on his computer and line the bird cage with the sports section. 3. Be brief! Limit your nagging harangue to two, three hours, max. 4....

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man#Crash#Microwave#Drive#Line#Brief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public Healthwpdh.com

Vaccinated? ‘How Dare You Ask Me That’

What would make a person yell that at someone else?. We get all kinds of messages from fans of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, some ask for advice with an issue they are dealing with. Others are yelling at us for something that one of us said on the air that the person writing us doesn't agree with, yes that happens a lot!! LOL!!
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Why Moms Don’t Ask for Help

Our 2 year old has reached the “I do it” stage. He’s finding his independence as he tries to do daily tasks on his own; getting dressed, washing his hands before dinner, building Lego towers. If he gets stuck or overwhelmed, he calmly says, “I need help.” To which we happily jump in to help.
Family Relationshipssportswar.com

Yes, It’s not something I consider a great accomplishment

Fortunately a good number of those nights I had the family with me and we were a nice trip with inexpensive (or basically free) lodging. All those work trips though, I’d rather have been home with the Family. For me that was one of the silver linings of the pandemic. Much more time at home. ;-)
Relationship AdviceAustin Chronicle

The Luv Doc: Don’t Ask Your Ex

My girlfriend broke up with me nearly a year ago and since then I haven't talked to her once. I have left her numerous texts, voicemails, etc., etc., but she never responds. I have driven by her house and seen her car in her driveway so I know she hasn't moved. The last time I even saw her was at an outdoor show in October and when she saw me she left. I would like to get her back, but if that can't happen I would at least like to be friends. How can I get her to talk to me?
New York Mills, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Do You See It? There Is Something Really Odd About This Picture

This isn't one of those blue or gold-type things going on like from a few years ago. Just an odd thing I saw while taking a walk in New York Mills the other day. Perhaps if you happen to be a person who is pretty big into cars or someone who knows a decent amount about them, then yes I am sure you've spotted the oddity in the picture. There isn't anything hidden about the 3 Chrysler Concordes just sitting in the driveway of this home.
Kidsjacksonvillemom.com

Why Do Gifted Kids Avoid Asking for Help?

“I don’t like asking questions in class because a lot of the teachers tell us we should already know the material.”. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, I began to become furious after I heard gifted kid after gifted kid confess to sitting in a classroom confused and overwhelmed, yet too scared to ask their teacher for help.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Old Age Secret

Grandpa was celebrating his 100th birthday and everybody complimented him on how athletic and well-preserved he appeared. "Gentlemen, I will tell you the secret of my success," he cackled. "I have been in the open air day after day for some 75 years now." The celebrants were impressed and asked...
Posted by
Rental

Ask the Drain Brains: How to Clear Grease Clogs

Q. We rent drain cleaning snakes to a local fast-food chain, but my customer is unhappy. They try to clear their grease clogged drains with my snakes, but the clog comes right back. Is there a better tool to clear grease clogs?. A. The best tool to clear grease clogs...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Watch How a Man Treats His Mother

One day I am chatting with a friend. “How did you end up with such a good man?” I ask. “That’s easy,” she says. “My mom told me always watch the way a man treats his mother.”. I’m struck by the clarity of her words. So simple but so telling.
Healtharcamax.com

Barton Goldsmith: 5 clues to beat the summertime blues

Longer days and warmer weather are on the way. For most people, summertime is a good time of year. It can also be very helpful for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD). But many others may feel pressured by the extra time in the day and feel guilty for not...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Ask Annie: My grown stepson is addicted to meth. What can I do?

Dear Annie: I started dating my husband 11 years ago, married six years ago. Our biggest problem is his 29-year-old son. This man has never held a job because he has been addicted to drugs including meth and heroin and is still using. Also, he has warrants out for his arrest. I have made it clear he can not live in our house, and I do not want him over if my husband is not home. I know his son hates me and the combination of hate and drugs does not always end well. Needless to say, he always slips his way back in, and then I blow my top, and my husband runs him off again. It is a never-ending rollercoaster. How do I get my husband to understand I am done with it? I wouldn’t allow my grown daughters to live in my home, jobless and sleep on my couch, I refuse to support a grown 33-year-old man! -- Tired of the Coaster.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sober spouse doesn’t know when to quit

Dear Amy: I am so conflicted about what to do regarding my marriage. Back in 2010, I quit drinking. My husband promised to quit with me. Unfortunately, he is still drinking heavily. I have expressed my need to be with a sober husband. He has promised to stop drinking. He...
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Mom wonders about ‘deadnaming’ trans child

Dear Amy: Recently my oldest child (age 20) came out as “enby” (non-binary) and is in the process of transitioning to presenting more female than male by taking hormones, having laser facial hair removal, and growing their hair long. My enby child is in college and lives four hours away....
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Cop Left His 8-Year-Old Autistic Son Freezing on the Floor While His Dog Slept in a Warm Room

An 8-year-old autistic boy died of hypothermia after allegedly being forced to sleep in the family garage in 19F temperatures while their family dog slept in a heated room. 41-year-old Michael Valva, a former NYPD transit cop, has been charged with murder alongside his 42-year-old former fiancée Angela Pollina, who is also charged with second-degree murder for the death of his 8-year-old son.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

7 Red Flags You’re Dating A Person Who Will Never Put You First

My ex was one of the emotionally selfish people I've ever met. Sure, when we were together, they put up a good front by seeming to be present in the moment, and lulling me into a false sense of security. Despite the act, I still felt a growing sense of unease and unhappiness I couldn't put my finger on. Once the fog lifted, I realized I was in a relationship with someone who didn’t make me a priority and never would. There are signs your partner will never put you first, and I wish it hadn’t taken me so long to spot them in my own relationship.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grieving parents of girl, seven, who died after waiting two hours in a hospital’s emergency room choke back tears as they claim 'rude' staff ignored their cries for help - and question whether it was because of the colour of their skin

The grieving parents of Aishwarya Aswath, who died from an infection at Perth Children's Hospital, say they were treated without compassion and have no doubt she would still be alive if their concerns had been addressed. Aswath Chavittupara, 39, and Prasitha Sasidharan, 33, have laid bare their devastation at the...