Flood Advisory issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phillips The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Phillips County in north central Kansas Smith County in north central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT Thursday. * At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or may begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phillipsburg, Smith Center, Logan, Kensington, Agra, Lebanon, Kirwin, Long Island, Prairie View, Gaylord, Glade, Athol, Speed, Cedar, Woodruff and Bellaire. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area.