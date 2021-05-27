Cancel
Butler County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR COWLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Atlanta, or 19 miles west of Howard, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Cowley and southwestern Butler Counties, including the following locations... Maple City, Rock, Winfield City Lake and Strother Field Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

