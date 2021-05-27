Cancel
Auglaize County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Franklin, Hardin by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Franklin; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS MORNING Patchy fog, which may be locally dense, will continue to reduce visibility to below one half mile in places through early morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Exercise extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.

alerts.weather.gov
