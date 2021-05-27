Cancel
Geary County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of White City to 3 miles south of Dwight, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Alta Vista around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Volland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
County
Geary County, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
City
White City, KS
City
Alta Vista, KS
City
Topeka, KS
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
