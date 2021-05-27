Cancel
This gorgeous Earth image shot from the space station shows only water

Digital Trends
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA space station astronaut has captured a striking photo of Earth showing only water. Posting the image on Twitter, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet described the scene as “our blue marble,” a nod to the famous image of Earth taken by the Apollo 17 crew in 1972. Pesquet added:...

www.digitaltrends.com
Soichi Noguchi
Thomas Pesquet
#Earth#Photography#European Space Agency#Iss#Apollo#French#Japanese#Nikon#Space Station Astronauts#Pic#Solitary Expeditions#Crow#Water
AstronomyPhys.org

Rosetta stone eruption on the sun could help explain solar explosions

In a dramatic, multi-staged eruption, the sun has revealed new clues that could help scientists solve the long-standing mystery of what causes the sun's powerful and unpredictable eruptions. Uncovering this fundamental physics could help scientists better predict the eruptions that cause dangerous space weather conditions at Earth. This explosion contained...
Aerospace & DefenseColumbian

Space station to welcome sea creatures

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched thousands of tiny sea creatures to the International Space Station on Thursday, along with a plaque-fighting toothpaste experiment and powerful solar panels. The 7,300-pound shipment — which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados and cherry tomatoes for the station’s seven astronauts — should have...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

French Lecturer Reaches for Stars With Astronaut Application

ROUEN, France (Reuters) -In a break from his job teaching engineering to students in France's Normandy region, Matthieu Pluvinage put the finishing touches on an application for a new job: astronaut. Pluvinage, 38, is taking advantage of a European Space Agency initiative to run an open recruitment drive for new...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Relativity Space reveals fully reusable medium lift launch vehicle Terran R

Relativity Space, leveraging their 3D printing technology, has announced the next step towards supporting multiplanetary spaceflight: a fully reusable, medium lift launch vehicle named Terran R. The company’s second launch vehicle, succeeding the Terran 1 rocket to debut later this year, will have more payload capacity than the partially reusable...
Aerospace & Defensebigislandgazette.com

Spot the International Space Station Tonight

Big Island residents can spot the International Space Station (ISS) tonight, Tuesday, June 8, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 7:46 p.m. The station will be visible for approximately six minutes at a maximum height of 47 degrees. The station will appear 10 degrees above the northwest...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

NASA Funds Tiny Tomatoes for Vertical Farming on Earth and Space

Tiny tomatoes suitable for vertical farming developed using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology at UC Riverside. (Robert Jinkerson/UCR) Urban agriculture offers many benefits for food production but often has higher costs relative to traditional farming and is limited to only a few crops. By 2050, there will be nine billion people on the planet, but arable land is decreasing. Global food production will need to double to meet food needs, though climate change complicates the problem more.
AstronomyPhys.org

New X-ray map reveals growing supermassive black holes in next-gen survey fields

One of the largest X-ray surveys using the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton space observatory has mapped nearly 12,000 X-ray sources across three large, prime regions of the sky. The X-ray sources represent active galactic nuclei and galaxy clusters, and the survey captures the growth of the supermassive black holes at the cores of these galaxies. This X-ray survey complements previous X-ray surveys, allowing the researchers to map active galactic nuclei in a wide range of cosmic environments.
AstronomyUnion-Recorder

OUR SPACE: A shot in the arm

If someone asked you which of the solar system’s planets has rings most people would probably mention Saturn. If you’ve been reading Our Space for a while you might remember that Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune also have rings — albeit very tenuous ones that were only discovered by far-flung spacecraft and space telescopes. All of those rings are thought to consist of ice crystals, dust and gravel.
Astronomythekidshouldseethis.com

ESA’s Incredible Adventures of the Hera Asteroid Mission

Can we shove an asteroid? Do we have the technology to knock one off its path through space, deflecting it from a future impact? This is the question that Hera and two CubeSats, Milani and Juventas, are trying to answer. As a part of the European Space Agency‘s asteroid impact...
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

UC Riverside professor helping NASA with missions to Venus

It’s not a nice place to visit and you wouldn’t want to live there. But a UC Riverside professor believes that studying Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor, is essential to understanding the more than 4,000 planets discovered orbiting other stars and climate change here at home. “Venus is our twin...
Aerospace & DefenseWISH-TV

NASA designs new spacesuits for next lunar mission in 2024

(CNN) — Humans have explored the infinite abyss beyond Earth’s atmosphere for over half a century. When astronauts explore the vast expanse of outer space, they need to wear high-tech spacesuits to protect them from the frigid conditions of the cosmos. Hollywood movies have glamorized the iconic suit, its design...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Un-Earthly Cold: Scientists Create Exotic “Outer Space” Ice

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory successfully created amorphous ice, similar to ice in interstellar space and on icy worlds in our solar system. They documented that its disordered atomic behavior is unlike any ice on Earth. The findings could help interpret data from future...
PhotographyPosted by
InspireMore

15 Gorgeous Ocean Shots That Will Turn Your Day Around

More than 70 percent of Earth is covered by oceans. The sea provides us with nourishment, entertainment, and about 50 percent of our planet’s oxygen!. Today is World Oceans Day, and this year’s theme is “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods.” The goal of this annual event is to instill an appreciation for the beauty and bounty that our oceans provide, while also reminding us to protect delicate, irreplaceable ecosystems around the world.
AstronomyBoston Globe

NASA visits the solar system’s biggest moon

Time for your close-up, Ganymede. On Monday, the NASA spacecraft Juno passed within 645 miles of Ganymede, the largest of Jupiter’s 79 known moons and indeed the largest moon in the entire solar system. It was the first up-close examination of Ganymede since an earlier NASA probe, Galileo, passed by in December 2000.
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Replica ExoMars rover completes its first simulated drive

ESA reports that its replica ExoMars rover is fully assembled and has completed its first drive around the Mars Terrain Simulator at ALTEC, in Turin. The Ground Test Model (GTM) will be used in the Rover Operations Control Centre to help support future mission training and operations. It had already completed important commanding tests while stationary in the Thales Alenia Space cleanroom, and now it has been fully assembled in the Mars Terrain Simulator.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

ISS Artificial Gravity Study Shows Promise For Long Duration Spaceflight

The International Space Station is humanity’s most expensive gym membership. Since the earliest days of human spaceflight, it’s been understood that longer trips away from Earth’s gravity can have a detrimental effect on an astronaut’s body. Floating weightless invariably leads to significantly reduced muscle mass in the same way that a patient’s muscles can atrophy if they spend too much time laying in bed. With no gravity to constantly fight against, an astronauts legs, back, and neck muscles will weaken from disuse in as little as a week. While this may not pose an immediate problem during spaceflight, astronauts landing back on Earth in this physically diminished state are at a higher risk of injury.
ScienceEurekAlert

X-ray flash imaging of laser-induced bubbles and shockwaves in water

Everyone is familiar with tiny gas bubbles gently rising up in sparkling water. But the bubbles that were created by intense focused lasers in this experiment were ten times smaller and contained water vapour at a pressure around a hundred thousand times higher. Under these conditions, the bubble expands at supersonic speed and pushes a shockwave, consisting of a spherical shell of highly compressed water, ahead of itself. Now the research team led by the University of Göttingen, together with the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchroton (DESY) and the European X-Ray Free-Electron Laser (European XFEL), has created such an event and then, with an innovative technique that they developed using holographic flash imaging and nanofocused X-ray laser pulses, captured data and images. The research was published in Nature Communications.
POTUSPosted by
Daily Mail

Do YOU have what it takes? Applications to become the European Space Agency's next astronaut close next week - with people with 'lower limb deficiencies or short stature' encouraged to sign up for future missions to the MOON

The deadline to become the next European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut closes next week, with the succesful candidate likely to travel to the Moon by 2030. A recruitment drive was launched in February with the goal of training a new generation of astronauts from any member nation of the European Space Agency.