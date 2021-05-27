POSTCAST – Locke and Boone breakdown the Jazz game 2 win and where did the defenses go?

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 121-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. It couldn’t have been easy for Mike Conley to walk into his old arena and hear jeers from a fanbase that still loves him, but has present success on the mind. There was some support, yes, but I got the sense that Conley was almost surprised that the welcome wasn’t warmer — maybe he was just tired after the game, but he seemed bummed out while saying this: