The Hopper’s 4-H Club held its monthly meeting at the Garrett County Fairgrounds on June 12. The club hosted a Rabbit Show for all Garrett County 4-H youth. There were nine guests, 13 volunteers and 17 members present. Several new members were welcomed as a result of this show. The group is always looking forward to having new members and volunteers join and welcome anyone who wants to come as a guest to check out a meeting.