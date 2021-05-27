Relationship Expert Exposes Unspoken Truth Of Why People Ghost

It can happen to the best of us. We match with someone online, conversation flows well, but all of a sudden they just stop replying. If we’re on the receiving end of it, it can make us feel like we’ve done something wrong, or said the wrong thing. And, as we’ve recently seen, if we’re the ones doing the ghosting – or at least, from the point of view of men who have ghosted women – our reasoning usually comes back to frustration with the fact men seems to be the ones expected to initiate all the conversation.