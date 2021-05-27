Air freight market becomes a bright spot for Boeing in China

The international air freight industry, also known as the air cargo industry, experienced record high rates in the spring of 2020. Typically, about 45 percent to 50 percent of air freight is transported in the bellies of passenger planes, but in April 2020, 75 percent of this air freight capacity was removed from the market due to a severe reduction in air travel.1 At the same time, personal protective equipment (PPE) was in enormous demand all over the world.2 Drastically reduced shipping capacity and urgent demand for PPE pushed prices up for air freight transportation services for goods being shipped from foreign countries into the United States, also known as U.S. inbound air freight, to unprecedented heights.