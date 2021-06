A dozen experts, including Penn’s Brendan O’Leary, lay a framework for how any future unification vote can be fair and feasible. A referendum on Irish unification is unlikely to happen anytime soon, but a group of experts has issued a report on what would be needed for such a vote to be fair and feasible. The Working Group included a dozen experts whose disciplinary ranges spanned political science, law, history, and sociology, and scholars in Great Britain and both parts of the island of Ireland. They include Penn’s Brendan O’Leary, Lauder Professor of Political Science, and Oran Doyle, professor in law at Trinity College Dublin and former visiting scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.