DUSTER: For the incomplete results from this year’s point-in-time homeless survey, which was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Results from the January count show a decrease in the number of homeless residents in the Longview area, but those results can’t be trusted. That’s because volunteers weren’t able to go out into the community, as in years past, to count unsheltered residents. This year’s survey only was able to take a single-day population snapshot at facilities such as the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview. The annual survey helps ensure communities have needed resources for their homeless residents, so an accurate count is vital. A representative with the Texas Homeless Network told us a second survey of unsheltered residents is likely this year, but no plan has been finalized.