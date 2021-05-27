McGill and Partners adds portfolio solutions specialist

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel Management Company offering a full suite of services, announced their most recent operating agreement with the addition of 17 regional IHG® Hotels & Resorts branded hotels in partnership with owner MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP, an affiliate of New York based investment manager Marathon Asset Management, L.P. (“Marathon”). The addition of the expansive hotel portfolio doubles the global hospitality management company’s United Kingdom footprint. This growth is fueled by Valor’s guiding principle to offer unique, differentiated experiences for travelers that foster genuine connections with people and cultures, driven by their worldwide team of ‘Hotelitarians’. In turn, this leads to industry leading commercial results and returns for Valor’s ownership groups.