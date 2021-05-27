McGill and Partners adds portfolio solutions specialist
Specialist boutique broker McGill and Partners has announced the appointment of Ken Lorber as partner specializing in portfolio solutions in the US. Lorber has 10 years of industry experience. He began his career at Aon Risk Solutions and joined Aon Reinsurance Solutions in 2014. There, he was responsible for structuring treaties for global and regional carriers, developing MGA solutions for clients, and establishing markets for new insurance products.www.insurancebusinessmag.com