Contact Form

 3 days ago

The Hilltop News is a site dedicated to the coverage of latest news, reviews and a How-to's.

lchilltopnews.org
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Teach Google Assistant Unique Contact Names

Google Assistant on your Nest or Home smart speaker or display won’t work very well if it can’t understand what you’re saying. If there’s someone in your life with a particularly complex name to pronounce, Assistant might struggle with it. Here’s how to tell it how the name sounds. Typing...
ChemistryNature.com

Air-ozonolysis activation of polyolefins versus use of laden finishing to form contact-active nonwoven materials

Two synthetic approaches were explored for modification of the polyolefins polyethylene/polypropylene (PE/PP) to form contact-active nonwoven materials. In the first approach, polymer surfaces were activated by O2-free air-ozonolysis, and then the active agent (trimethoxysilyl) propyl-octadecyl-dimethyl-ammonium chloride (C18-TSA) was covalently bound. In the second approach, the active agent was directly conjugated to the commercial ‘finishing’ that was then applied to the polymer. The chemical, physical and microscopic properties of the modified polymers were comprehensively studied, and their active site density was quantified by fluorescein sodium salt-cetyltrimethylammonium chloride reaction. The antimicrobial activity of the prepared nonwovens against Bacillus subtilis (Gram-positive) and Salmonella enterica (Gram-negative), and their stability at various pHs and temperatures were examined. The two approaches conferred antimicrobial properties to the modified polymers and demonstrated stable linkage of C18-TSA. However, the performance of the nonwovens formed by the first approach was superior. The study suggests two feasible and safe pathways for the modification of polyolefins to form contact-active nonwoven materials that can be further applied in various fields, such as hygiene products, medical fabrics, sanitizing wipes, and more.
optometrytimes.com

Total 30 contact lens coming in early 2022

Gretchyn Bailey, NCLC, FAAO: Hi, everyone. Today I have the pleasure of being joined by Andy Pawson, who is president and general manager of Alcon Global Vision Care. Andy, thank you so much for talking with me today. Andy Pawson: You are welcome, Gretchyn. It is good to see you.
Softwareosxdaily.com

How to Add New Contacts on Mac & Remove Them

Want to add new contacts from the Mac? Whether you’re new to the Mac ecosystem or just haven’t used the Contacts app for this purpose before, adding new contact information to Contacts on Mac is pretty simple, and assuming you’re using iCloud, the added contacts will sync directly to any linked iPhone, iPad, or other Macs too. And of course you can remove contacts from MacOS too.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Via browser and app: Write and organize information with Notion

Via browser and app: Write and organize information with Notion. Whether blog posts, term papers or magazine articles: When writing texts, you first collect information and then write everything down. If you want to type on a park bench in the sun or to commute between the office computer and notebook in the home office, you have to make sure that you always have everything you need ready. What could be more obvious than a web service? Instead of parking files in Google Drive, collecting links in Pocket and distributing the information to other services, there is an English-language web service called Notion that bundles everything.
Computersarxiv.org

Restoring Eye Contact to the Virtual Classroom with Machine Learning

Nonverbal communication, in particular eye contact, is a critical element of the music classroom, shown to keep students on task, coordinate musical flow, and communicate improvisational ideas. Unfortunately, this nonverbal aspect to performance and pedagogy is lost in the virtual classroom. In this paper, we propose a machine learning system which uses single instance, single camera image frames as input to estimate the gaze target of a user seated in front of their computer, augmenting the user's video feed with a display of the estimated gaze target and thereby restoring nonverbal communication of directed gaze. The proposed estimation system consists of modular machine learning blocks, leading to a target-oriented (rather than coordinate-oriented) gaze prediction. We instantiate one such example of the complete system to run a pilot study in a virtual music classroom over Zoom software. Inference time and accuracy meet benchmarks for videoconferencing applications, and quantitative and qualitative results of pilot experiments include improved success of cue interpretation and student-reported formation of collaborative, communicative relationships between conductor and musician.
Technologynojitter.com

Contact Center Transformation: The Starting Point

With an abundance of automation tools available in the contact center space, deciding where to begin your transformation can be overwhelming. Tools such as analytics, artificial intelligence, knowledge base, virtual assistant, natural language processing, and robotics can all provide value and improve efficiency, but making broadscale multiplatform and procedural changes in one fell swoop can backfire by introducing multiple steep learning curves for agents and supervisors who must continue to perform their function while changes are happening. Rather than implementing massive multiplatform and procedural changes overnight, most organizations will benefit from taking an incremental approach that ensures new technologies are quickly adopted throughout the organization, without negatively impacting the client base.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Official forums will be closed; Discard as the focal point of contacts

Bethesda hat AnnouncedThat officer Forums on Bethesda.net Completely closed because the communication habits of the community with others have changed over time. Instead, the publisher wants to focus on merging with Discord in the future – excluding support tickets (Help portal), Subtitles and social media. Closing forums does not affect separate forums from The Elder Scrolls Online.
Beauty & Fashiongforgames.com

5 Ways To Know If Someone Is Wearing Colored Contacts

Let’s face it, for most of us, being on top of our game when it comes to looks is an absolute priority. Sometimes, it doesn’t just mean that people are ready to invest in make-up, style, hair, and overall appearance. With that in mind, we can see that there are a lot of people who are not afraid of trying some things that are not conventional or basic.
Businessbusinesschief.com

Genesys: All-in-one cloud contact centre solutions

Providing valued interactions to build a great customer experience with trust and empathy. Great customer service improves brand loyalty; valuable interactions build the trust to facilitate that. “At Genesys we provide our customers with a way to manage and implement the qualities of empathy into their customer experience,” explains SVP Bruce Rosen. “We can drive a new level of personalisation; our Experience as a Service offering allows every company, big or small, to deliver that personalisation at scale.”
Computersplainenglish.io

How to Create a Contact Page for Your Django Website

Every website needs a contact page so that users can send their feedback. When building your Django website, most probably you will need to create a contact page too. In this article, I will show you the steps to create a contact page for your Django website. Let’s get started!
EconomyMySanAntonio

The 10 worst ways to make business contacts

Every entrepreneur knows - or should know - that networking is essential to achieve business success. However, not everyone has innate abilities to connect with other people and build long-term relationships. We have all been victims (or perhaps victimizers) of bad networking practices. Have we ever met someone who just...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Twitter prepares a button to send ‘tips’ to a contact

One key to social media is that it is free. Twitter, Instagram and cia have been since their creation and launch. But in today’s age, when competition is fiercer and the advertising model is limiting profits in many cases, other ways of doing things are prevailing. So some networks shuffle...
Technologychildrenshealthdefense.org

Were You Contacted by Wireless Companies?

Have you received a flyer, email, or any other communication offering you money in exchange for installing an antenna on your home? If yes, please complete the form below. Please read this even if you haven’t, because you may receive one soon. On March 29, 2021, the FCC’s OTARD rule...
Technologycioapplications.com

Three Contact Center Trends Improving Customer Experience

Cloud hosting is one of the critical developments in contact centers, offering increased scalability and near-instant access to new features, but it is not easy to switch from an on-site contact center to a cloud-hosted one. Call centers today are far from the traditional call centers of yesteryear; they implement...
Technologyuberant.com

Grabbing the most recent Interesting Tidbits From Technology Blogs

Technology is one of the most interesting subjects to check out. As technology is constantly evolving, you obtain new and exciting stuff happening on a regular basis. It really is fun and exciting to be sure of the latest headlines to see what's new, what's in, and what is out. You can obtain your daily dosage of technology news from various sources.Established technology sites.These are huge technology sites that are well recognized in the market. Sites like CNET, Tomshardware, etc. offer fresh and interesting news on a regular basis. In fact, some sites are so popular that hardware manufacturers actually send them free hardware so the editors can test them out and post reviews on their sites. That means, you, as the reader, get first hand home elevators the performance of the latest hardware.News search engines.News search engines are not dedicated to technology news, nevertheless, you can use them to find your favorite news. Simply type in the keywords (e.g. "latest CPU"), and the latest and most relevant news will undoubtedly be presented to you. You can also subscribe to the news based on those keywords.Technology blog search.Technology blog search engines like Technorati have become interesting. They don't work exactly the same way as search engines. You need to wait for the various search engines to crawl a site before you get updated content. For blog se's, the blog actually sends a ping to the search engine, letting the crawler know that there's new content. It's interesting to see that blog se's always tend to obtain the word out faster than traditional se's. Perhaps that's why they're gaining in popularity.Technology blogs.From the search engines, it is simple to locate technology blogs. There are thousands and thousands of technology blogs on the Internet. So what is it that separates the quality blogs from the not-go-great technology blogs?Usually, you can tell in case a blog is a quality blog or not only be reading the first few posts. Online, everything is about content. So website is what you are searching for. For technology blogs, killer content means more than just being grammatically correct. It also means more than just copy and paste specifications. Specifications of technological gadgets are essential, but once the specifications have been publicly released, almost every blog can post such information. Quite simply, the information is not unique.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Add a Written Signature to Google Docs

Have you found yourself in a position where you needed to add a signature to a digital document? Perhaps you’re signing a contract or adding a professional flare to a letter. If you’re printing the document, it’s a simple case of signing after it’s printed. Of course, things are a little trickier if you want to email the document or printing lots of copies of the same document.