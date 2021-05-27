Cancel
Energy Industry

AIG, Lloyd’s and Tokio Marine in line of fire with coal campaigners

insurancebusinessmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is the message that the Insure Our Future network is sending specifically to AIG, Lloyd’s, and Tokio Marine through physical and digital actions in the UK, Japan, South Korea, and the US. The global coalition also released a full-page advertisement in the Financial Times, referring to the trio as...

PRESS: CEO says Trainline will beat UK state-backed ticket seller - FT

(Alliance News) - Trainline PLC will outcompete the new public body set up by the UK government to run the railways, including selling tickets, Chief Executive Officer Jody Ford said in a newspaper interview. Ford told the Financial Times he "massively backs" Trainline, an the online ticketing platform, to compete...
Protestsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Stink device activated at Lloyd’s HQ

Insurance Rebellion has this afternoon taken part in another nationwide protest with Extinction Rebellion, visiting the main entrance of Lloyd’s of London and setting off a stink device. The protest is the latest to highlight the group’s demands that the UK Government and insurance industry stop supporting the West Cumbria coal mine and all other fossil fuel projects.
Industrykitco.com

Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out

The biggest banks in the world plan to re-open their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Banks globally are adopting different methods to ensure a successful...
Energy IndustryTelegraph

China drives rise in coal-fired power plants

The number of coal-fired power stations granted approval globally has risen for the first time since 2015 – with China making up two thirds of all plans for the heavily polluting plants. Despite international pledges to drastically cut carbon emissions, 20GW of coal-fired power plants were approved for investment last...
Energy Industrymining.com

World’s third-largest pension fund to limit coal-linked investing

South Korea’s state pension fund, the world’s third-largest, said on Friday it will stop funding new coal power projects at home and abroad, joining global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and pursue responsible investment strategies. The National Pension Service (NPS)’s plan is to restrict investment in coal miners and businesses...
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK pushes for City of London to be exempt from G7 global tax plan -FT

June 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is. pushing for the City of London to be exempt from a new global. minimum corporation tax system championed by the Group of Seven. (G7) economies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. An official close to the talks said the UK...
U.K.inews.co.uk

Victory for campaigners as Government confirms tougher protections for marine wildlife

Industrial fishing is set to be banned from England’s most ecologically sensitive coastal waters in a major victory for environmental campaigners. The Government confirmed today that a new class of “Highly Protected Marine Areas” (HPMAs) will be introduced around England’s coastline, within which “all activities that could have a damaging effect on wildlife or marine habitats” would be banned.
Energy Industrytheenergymix.com

HSBC to Phase Out Fossil Financing after 99% Shareholder Landslide

HSBC shareholders have voted nearly unanimously to end coal financing by 2040, and to align all the bank’s lending with the climate goals in the Paris Agreement. The vote to drop coal and embrace Paris represents a strong gallop toward climate action, reports Nikkei Asia. “The resolution, supported by over 99% of votes at an annual shareholders meeting…was spearheaded by a coalition of investors managing US$2.4 trillion in assets led by UK-based non-profit ShareAction.” A 75% majority was all that was needed to make the resolution binding.
Reuters

Workers again block rail line supplying Colombia coal miner Cerrejon

BOGOTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Former workers have again blocked Colombian coal miner Cerrejon’s rail line, the company said on Thursday, the latest protest to recently affect the beleaguered miner’s operations. Cerrejon, jointly owned by BHP Group, Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, has had repeated disagreements with nearby Wayuu...
Industryspglobal.com

Anglo American restarts operations at Australia's Moranbah North coal mine

Anglo American resumed longwall mining operations at its Moranbah North coking coal mine, in Queensland, Australia, the company said June 3, raising the expectations of an easing of supply tightness in Australian premium coking coals. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The company said...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Australia Construction Sector Slows In May - AiG

(RTTNews) - The construction sector in Australia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 58.3. That's down from 59.1 in April, although it remains well...
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

IEA’s energy investment report shows coal is down but not out

The International Energy Agency’s latest report reveals that while renewables dominate new power investment, and approvals for coal-fired plants are 80% below where they were five years ago, coal is not out of the picture. There was, in fact, even a slight increase in go-aheads for coal-fired plants in 2020, driven by China and some other Asian economies.
Energy IndustryNature.com

On the climate benefit of a coal-to-gas shift in Germany’s electric power sector

Methane emissions along the natural gas supply chain are critical for the climate benefit achievable by fuel switching from coal to natural gas in the electric power sector. For Germany, one of the world’s largest primary energy consumers, with a coal and natural gas share in the power sector of 35% and 13%, respectively, we conducted fleet-conversion modelling for reference year 2018, taking domestic and export country specific greenhouse gas (GHG)-emissions in the natural gas and coal supply chains into account. Methane leakage rates below 4.9% (GWP20; immediate 4.1%) in the natural gas supply chain lead to overall reduction of CO2-equivalent GHG-emissions by fuel switching. Supply chain methane emissions vary significantly for the import countries Russia, Norway and The Netherlands, yet for Germany’s combined natural gas mix lie with << 1% far below specific break-even leakage rates. Supply chain emission scenarios demonstrate that a complete shift to natural gas would emit 30–55% (GWP20 and GWP100, respectively) less CO2-equivalent GHG than from the coal mix. However, further abating methane emissions in the petroleum sector should remain a prime effort, when considering natural gas as bridge fuel on the path to achieve the Paris climate goals.
Energy Industryglobalriskinsights.com

Energy Transition in the European Union: Great Challenges and Opportunities

Transition towards low carbon energy systems remains to be a challenge for the European Union. Europe is faced with economic, social and environmental costs of having fragmented national energy markets despite the ambitious “European Green Deal” agenda of Von der Leyen’s Commission, which positions the EU as a leader in global climate action through comprehensive decarbonization policies. A net reduction target of minimum 55% from the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions was agreed on Wednesday 21st of April by European co-legislators under the framework for European Climate Law. Nonetheless, curbing GHG emissions necessitates regional concerted action for transition from fossil fuel economies to renewable energy based systems in order to face the transboundary effects of climate change.
