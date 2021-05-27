Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How Tendons Become Stiffer and Stronger – Newly Discovered Cellular Mechanisms

By ETH Zurich
scitechdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich deciphered the cellular mechanisms through which tendons can adapt to mechanical stresses. People who carry a certain variant of a gene that is key to this mechanism show improved jumping performance. Tendons are what connect muscles to bones. They are relatively...

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Study Design#Core Muscles#Exercise Scientists#Physical Force#The University Of Zurich#West African#Orthopaedic Biomechanics#African American#Stiffer Tendons#Stiff Tendons#Tendon Stiffness#Elasticity#Calcium Ions#Bones#Mice#Mechanical Stresses#Force Sensor#Direct Effects#Mechanical Shock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

Newly discovered enzymes are not heavy metal fans

Carbonic anhydrases are essential enzymes that are present in virtually all living things; all eight classes of carbonic anhydrases that have been identified to date need a metal ion to function. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that metal is not crucial for all carbonic anhydrases. In a study...
SciencePhys.org

Researchers discover how cells can survive in high salt concentrations

Cells have to constantly adapt to their surroundings in order to survive. A sudden increase in the environmental levels of an osmolyte, such as salt, causes cells to lose water and shrink. In a matter of seconds, they activate a mechanism that allows them to recover their initial water volume and avoid dying.
CancerPhys.org

How retroviruses become infectious

Understanding every step in the life cycle of a virus is crucial for identifying potential targets for treatment. Now, scientists at the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria were able to show how a virus from the retrovirus family—the same family as HIV—protects its genetic information and becomes infectious. Furthermore, they show an unexpected flexibility of the virus. This study is published in the journal Nature Communications.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

A new study has identified a molecule called ten-eleven-translocation 1 (TET1) as a necessary component in the repair of myelin, which protects nerves and facilitates accurate transmission of electrical signals. The discovery could have important implications in treating neurodegenerative diseases and for molecular rejuvenation of aging brains in healthy individuals.
ChemistryEurekAlert

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?
Aerospace & DefenseEurekAlert

Space travel weakens our immune systems: Now scientists may know why

Microgravity in space perturbs human physiology and is detrimental for astronaut health, a fact first realized during early Apollo missions when astronauts experienced inner ear disturbances, heart arrhythmia, low blood pressure, dehydration, and loss of calcium from their bones after their missions. One of the most striking observations from Apollo...
ScienceScience Daily

How COVID-19 wreaks havoc on human lungs

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have published the first detailed atomic-level model of the SARS-CoV-2 "envelope" protein bound to a human protein essential for maintaining the lining of the lungs. The model showing how the two proteins interact, just published in the journal Nature Communications, helps explain how the virus could cause extensive lung damage and escape the lungs to infect other organs in especially vulnerable COVID-19 patients. The findings may speed the search for drugs to block the most severe effects of the disease.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers discover a mechanism that reduces blood vessels in Alzheimer's patients

Researchers at the Biomedicine Institute of Seville (IBiS) have discovered a new mechanism of Alzheimer's disease that disorganizes the blood vessels around amyloid plaques, one of the characteristic features of the disease. The study, published in the international journal Nature Communications, was led by the laboratory of Dr. Alberto Pascual, from the Neuronal Maintenance Mechanisms Group at IBiS and was chiefly carried out by María Isabel Álvarez Vergara and Alicia E. Rosales-Nieves.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientist discovers how leafbirds make complex color-producing crystals

A recent study by a team of researchers led by Dr. Vinod Kumar Saranathan from the Division of Science at Yale-NUS College has discovered a complex, three-dimensional crystal called the single gyroid within feathers of the blue-winged leafbird. Dr. Saranathan and his team's breakthrough came from their investigation of the feather colors of leafbirds, an enigmatic group of perching birds endemic to South and Southeast Asia (including Singapore), one species of which has evolved the unique crystals in its plumage.
CancerPhys.org

Clever biomolecular labeling enables identification of immune cells

Biomolecules regulate the biological functions inside every living cell. If scientists can understand the molecular mechanisms of such functions, then it is possible to detect the severe dysfunction which can lead to illness. At a molecular level, this can be achieved with fluorescent markers that are specifically incorporated into the respective biomolecules. In the past, this has been achieved by incorporating a marker in the bio-molecule by completely rebuilding it from the beginning, necessitating a large number of steps.
SciencePhys.org

Researcher working to uncover key to cellular mechanisms in parasite

Toxoplasmosis is a common but usually non-life-threatening parasitic infection linked to contaminated food or water. While most people infected by Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii), the parasite responsible for toxoplasmosis, will have very mild or no symptoms at all, the parasite can persist in the body for long periods of time, possibly even an entire lifetime.
ScienceEurekAlert

Monash researchers make fundamental advance in understanding T cell immunity

Monash University researchers have provided a fundamental advance regarding how T cells become activated when encountering pathogens such as viruses. The recent study published in Science, co-led by Professor Nicole La Gruta, Professor Jamie Rossjohn and Professor Stephanie Gras with first author Dr Pirooz Zareie from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, have found that T Cells need to recognise pathogens in a particular orientation in order to receive a strong activating signal.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers novel molecular mechanism of immune cell migration

In a new study, researchers from Osaka University discovered a novel molecular mechanism by which immune cells migrate to fight off infections. These findings may help in understanding the development of certain immune deficiency disorders and establish novel therapies against them. Immune cells represent a diverse group of cells. Some...
Sciencecannabisnewsworld.com

Mice study suggests this synthetic cannabinoid can reduce essential tremor

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have found that injecting mice with a specific synthetic cannabinoid activates the support cells of their spinals cord and brains, thereby helping to reduce essential tremor (ET). “We discovered that an injection with the cannabinoid WIN55,212-2 into the spinal cord turns on the astrocytes in the spinal cord and prompts them to release the substance adenosine, which subsequently reduces nerve activity and, thus, the undesired shaking,” explains Jean-François Perrier, study leader and an associate professor with the university’s Department of Neuroscience. Previous research into medical cannabis has focused on the nerve cells, the so-called neurons, according to the university statement. Can the body’s endocannabinoids fight intestinal infections? This research suggests they can How does cannabis impact mental health? Are fish the key to faster medical cannabis tests? Although the most recent investigation focused on disease ET, “the cannabinoid might also have a beneficial effect on sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, for example, which also cause involuntary shaking,” Perrier suggests. The spinal cord is responsible for most movements, both voluntary and spontaneous. Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that can affect almost any part of the body, although most often the hands, resulting in involuntary and rhythmic shaking, according to the Mayo Clinic . While not usually a dangerous condition, it most commonly occurs in people aged 40 and older, “typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people.” ET-related involuntary shaking, Perrier notes, “can be extremely inhibitory and seriously reduce the patient’s quality of life.” In a paper , Dr. Adrian Handforth of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System writes “we have confirmed with personal observation worsening of tremor in a patient without marijuana compared to when he was using it. More recently, we observed a patient who had virtual elimination…
ScienceNews-Medical.net

MIT researchers develop a molecular assay to detect sub-picomolar levels of the SARS-CoV-2's receptor-binding domain

A team of researchers at MIT has developed a molecular assay to detect sub-picomolar levels of the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein receptor-binding domain (S-RBD) using computationally validated peptide beacons in a single-step detection through the production of a fluorescence signal. The team has released their findings on the bioRxiv* preprint server.