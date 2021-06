WASHINGTON — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended trading in shares of a company owned by a man who has claimed to be a lobbyist for Ukraine. - Advertisement - The stock market watchdog said it was halting trading of Enerkon Solar International, which trades in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market under the ticker symbol ENKS, effective June 23 for a period of two weeks. Companies that trade on OTC market are regulated by the SEC, although they haven’t met certain requirements such as audited financial reports.