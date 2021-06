SUSPECTS: Alfredo Cortes, 41-year-old Oxnard resident. On June 18, 2021, at approximately 12:10 a.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) made contact with occupants that were seated in a vehicle parked behind closed businesses in the 400 blk. of South Ventura Rd. The subjects were identified as Alfredo Cortes, and Gilbert Lemos. Cortes is on probation for evading a peace officer, and Gilbert Lemos is on parole. Cortes and Lemos are both documented Oxnard criminal street gang members.