Opinion: Khilafat Day - Appreciating 113 years of leadership

We can only pray, raise our words, and donate to help the back-breaking plight of innocent souls lost, orphaned, displaced, imprisoned or worse to war crimes, tyrannical conflicts over land, dividing sectarianism, debilitating boycotts, and shameful injustices in apartheid Palestine, Yemen, Kashmir, Rohingya, Xinjiang, Pakistan and Syria to name a few. It’s no secret that the oppressive weapons used in these torn countries are largely from the United States of America.