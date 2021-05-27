Cancel
Willie Nelson to continue Outlaw tour in 2021

By Martin Dover
nashvillegab.com
 22 days ago

He may be 88 years old, but Willie Nelson is still going strong and is scheduled to continue his Outlaw tour throughout 2021. This tour is set to begin in late August and will run into late October. Here, Nelson will play at various locations, beginning with Austin, Texas, and ending at Wheatland, California. Precisely, the first date begins on August 22nd, and the last is on October 24th.

