Willie Nelson to continue Outlaw tour in 2021

Vincent Neil Emerson sings with a tragic authority that surpasses his age and time spent in the patinated honky tonks of his native Texas. Of course, it’s not the years but the mileage, and at 29, Emerson has crossed more than his fair share of blacktop and dust to write the songs that make up his latest self-titled release. His debut full-length, 2019’s Fried Chicken and Evil Women, showcased a songwriter cognizant of the mythology while managing to leave his own hallmarks on the tapestry of Lonestar music. Artists like Charley Crockett and Texas heroes Eleven Hundred Springs have covered tracks from FC&EW, and if you need further proof of Emerson’s bonafides, just ask Charley– the King of the Gulf Coast boogie will tell you himself that VNE is the real deal. The pandemic of 2020 saw artists from every level and genre affected, and though some have languished creatively, Emerson found a gushing well, penning a remarkable collection of songs that explore his family, his heritage, his past, and his future. Produced by Rodney Crowell and featuring one of the best new songwriters walking around today, Vincent Neil Emerson is an Album of the Year contender worth your time, your money, and your effort. Order now!