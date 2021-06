Ingenuity has successfully completed its seventh flight across the surface of Mars. Fresh off of a recent in-flight anomaly, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter lifted off of the Martian surface around noon local time on sol 107 (June 8, 2021) of the Perseverance rover mission. It then flew some 350 feet (about 106 meters) south of its liftoff spot before coming to rest at its new base of operations. The total flight time was 62.8 seconds.