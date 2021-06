Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 17 seconds. Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division announced that it was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin to provide its modular open-systems approach (MOSA) computers and video processing modules to upgrade the mission computer and flight management computer (MC/FMC) on the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Sikorsky MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopters. The use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS)-based MOSA solutions and commercial best practices will deliver cost-effective new capabilities and support more economical and timely upgrades of the helicopter’s avionics systems. Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this upgrade program is representative of its ability to rapidly and cost-effectively modernize legacy military platforms with open-standards solutions. The initial contract is valued at $24 million. The estimated lifetime value of the contract is $70 million. Under the multi-year contract, shipments began in December 2020.