Nearly new buying guide: BMW 7 Series

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. If there's one car that this age-old maxim will never be applied to, it's the new BMW 4 Series Coupe. Many Photoshop-savvy enthusiasts and even some aftermarket parts suppliers have gone out of their way to fix the face of the 4 Series with its elongated nostrils. But rather than find a workaround for the controversial face of BMW's coupe, 3D Design has come up with a new aerodynamic package that doesn't attempt to conceal the large grille. Maybe it's familiarity or maybe 3D Design is just that good but this 4 Series Coupe suddenly looks more cohesive and appealing than it did at its launch.