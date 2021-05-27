Nearly new buying guide: BMW 7 Series
Prices look low now but, as we explain, even lower ones are on the way. Luxury car bargain hunters take note: next year’s all-new BMW 7 Series is sure to have a depressing effect on prices of the outgoing model, launched in 2015. Pre-reg and nearly new cars will suffer most, but the shockwaves will surely be felt among older examples. Even today, four-year-old Sevens, in particular, look cheap. How about £21,000 for a 2017-reg 730d with 36,000 miles? New, it cost £64,000.www.autocar.co.uk