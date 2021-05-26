Cancel
Gain valuable ML skills with the AWS Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree Scholarship from Udacity

amazon.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Web Services is partnering with Udacity to help educate developers of all skill levels on machine learning (ML) concepts with the AWS Machine Learning Scholarship Program by Udacity by offering 425 scholarships, with a focus on women and underrepresented groups. Machine learning is an exciting and rapidly developing technology...

aws.amazon.com
