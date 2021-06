Alas, the finale of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” has come upon us, and thankfully, they’ve already been renewed for a third season. As this season comes to an end, it’s worth mentioning that there’s a notable difference between seasons one and two… they’ve found their rhythm. Robin was really in her bag when she pitched this project to HBO. The first season, though there were funny moments, seemed to not pack punches as consistently as this season. Which is to be expected. Fortunately, HBO supported the vision, allowing it to really shine this season. I should also mention that the writing, acting, and extension of sketches from the first season have been SUPERIOR.