Eric Carle, Author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Has Died

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at the age of 91. Carle was the author of over 70 kids’ books and was often known for his signature illustrative artwork in his books which were a mixture of collaging and paintwork in vivid colors. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, one of his most famous works from 1969, has been translated into 66 languages and has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

