Rio Ferdinand spoke of undeniable ‘facts’ when claiming the excuse-making Liverpool are once again in the shadow of their bitter rivals Man Utd. Liverpool and Man Utd experienced wildly different seasons, but both ended with the same outcome – in the top four and trophyless. The Reds’ hopes of retaining their title disintegrated in dramatic fashion around the turn of the year. A woeful run of six successive home defeats mid-season was the club’s worst since 1953/54. Though ultimately, a late-season surge saw them secure top four at Leicester’s expense.