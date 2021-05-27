Young gardeners at work
Evergreen Elementary School students last week exercised their green thumbs at the school's annual plant and seed sale and garden cleanup and prep for the summer. Fourth grader Brogan Booker spreads fresh dirt in the raised bed as Jacoby Hunt keeps adding to the pile on May 18. Students were busy filling the beds for next year, mixing in coffee grounds and eggshells, said Jenn Miller-Yancey, lead teacher and assistant principal at Evergreen Elementary. They also were harvesting the last of this year's kale crop, with more harvest work expected before school ends this week, she said. In addi...www.wrangellsentinel.com