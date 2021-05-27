Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Young gardeners at work

By Sentinel staff
wrangellsentinel.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEvergreen Elementary School students last week exercised their green thumbs at the school's annual plant and seed sale and garden cleanup and prep for the summer. Fourth grader Brogan Booker spreads fresh dirt in the raised bed as Jacoby Hunt keeps adding to the pile on May 18. Students were busy filling the beds for next year, mixing in coffee grounds and eggshells, said Jenn Miller-Yancey, lead teacher and assistant principal at Evergreen Elementary. They also were harvesting the last of this year's kale crop, with more harvest work expected before school ends this week, she said. In addi...

www.wrangellsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Bozeman, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Area Gardens: What’s Working in June 2021 [PICTURES]

Beauty abounds in Bozeman gardens so far this year. Flowers are EVERYWHERE, bulbs are loving the heat and even vegetables are holding their own in our fickle early Summer. We've gone from overnight lows around 34 degrees to 100 degree heat in the span of one week. Nothing terribly unusual for Gallatin County but it can be a big pain for those of us trying to grow things.
Gardeningjcsentinel.com

Lessons in gardening

You wouldn’t believe how lovely my garden is this year. My zinnias are in full bloom. Their beauty outshines anything else I’ve seen this summer. My squash and zucchini are dark green with leaves bigger than earth and blossoms as bright as the yellow sunshine. Their fruits are prolific. My tomatoes are growing steadily. They are bushing out with healthy green foliage and millions of little yellow blossoms and dainty little tomatoes are beginning to form.
Animalsalmanac.com

Butterfly Gardening

Though we don’t recall seeing any adult monarchs flitting through the garden, they must have visited long enough to deposit some eggs. We have seen plenty of tiger swallowtails and always grow extra dill for the larvae of the black swallowtails to eat. These big black and green striped caterpillars...
Gardeningyadkinripple.com

Responsible gardening

A packet of seeds, intended to catch my eye, arrived in the mail. A seed company in a far-away state, trying to get my business, wants me to look at their catalogue. Their strategy backfired. I’m not happy with their little gift, in fact I’m rather huffy about it. The...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Cardinal Council hosts annual flower show displaying work of local gardeners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All day Tuesday, members of four local gardening clubs had the chance to display their work at The L&N Depot. “All of the clubs work hard all year long to grow horticulture and to plan for next year’s show,” Susan Throneberry, a co-chair of Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs, said. “This show has been going on annually for over 50 years now.”
Gardeningarchercountynews.com

Hometown Gardener

Paul and Nila Dowlearn-Owners of Wichita Valley Nursery. Paul’s recent books, “The Lazy Man’s Garden” and “Touch the Earth” are available at the Nursery, 5314 S.W. Pkwy, Wichita Fall, Texas. Khaki weed. Here is a good long term solution. Notice where it grows. It likes poor, compacted soils and especially likes gravel or dirt roads where there is little competition from taller plants. Now…
Gardeninggreatparks.org

The Vertical Garden

When I think of a garden, I think of a plot of land set aside for plants of whatever type of your choosing (although not always in the case of weeds). You think of bending down to sniff a rose, or stooping over to pick the dark green zucchini with the morning dew still glistening on it. Perhaps kneeling in a row of carrots makes you happy.
Gardeningdcls.org

Gardening with The Library

The warmer temperatures have made the soil perfect for sowing seeds as it allows for fast germination. Some possibilities for your home garden include squash, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, or herbs. If you would rather plant flowers, there are many varieties you can choose from such as sunflowers, marigolds, and zinnia.
Brecksville, OHscriptype.com

Gardening with a purpose

Fruit and vegetable seed sales soared nationwide the past year as a record number of people turned to gardening as a soothing, family-friendly hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did planting and harvesting crops help people pass the time during lockdown, it helped ease their minds as unemployment and food insecurity numbers skyrocketed.
Gardeningatoallinks.com

Container Gardening

Containers and the plants they carry can change any outdoor space and take the garden cheerfully from summer to fall, from the tiniest city balconies to the largest suburban backyards. The container garden can be as flashy or elegantly understated as you wish, and matching the pot or planter to...
Cedar Key, FLCedar Key News

COMMINITY GARDEN

If you are in need of a smile, drop by the Cedar Key Community Garden when you have a moment. Sunflowers and much, much more aare in bloom. These photos were taken by Anne Miller. *******
Philadelphia, PAgardeningknowhow.com

Heroic Gardens

A horticulturist with an extraordinary sense of compassion, Collie Turner reflects a commitment to volunteerism that’s unique and deeply respectful. Collie is on a mission to improve the health and living conditions of our country’s veterans through gardening. Her story of Heroic Gardens starts in north Philadelphia. From a Rough...
GardeningWacoTrib.com

Garden: Hot weather gardening

Every year we see the stress that comes from our Texas hot weather. It can be hard to know how to handle the heat problems this presents for our landscape. Here are some suggestions that are important when dealing with hot, dry weather. First of all, it is important to...
Gardeningthecatoctinbanner.com

The Gardening Gangster

Happy July everyone! I hope everyone is taking the proper precautionary measures to stay cool—and not just figuratively. After my last article about shade trees, I decided to find another project that would ensure a refreshing feeling from the summer heat. You can now bring style, elegance, and plant friends together with houseplants (that can be grown in water)!
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

Gardening Hacks for Senior Gardeners

Here are some really innovative Gardening Hacks for Senior Gardeners that will help old people to do the chores much easily!. When it comes to gardening, there is a lot of physical activity exerted into it. From moving pots to lifting heavy bags, the work involves impeccable strength and fitness. For elderly citizens, it can become quite demanding and keeping that in mind, we have some awesome Gardening Hacks for Senior Gardeners that will ease things out!
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Man who had lost home, now works as a gardener at Stirling Guest Hotel

READING, Pa. -- 67-year-old Joe Bowman, a Kutztown native says he always feels most at home among the flowers, sunshine and soil of a garden. “I work with plants I love plants, Joe Bowman, a gardener at Stirling Guest Hotel, said. "Plants are more important to me than some people a lot of times.”
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The gardener dog! A pet and its owner work as a team to plant plants

Wearing gardening gloves, the woman begins to dig, showing the pet that she can do it. The dog whose name is Sampson, he frantically kicks the dirt so he can place the red plant in the hole. Text overlaying the video, which was shared on June 13th, dice: “My mom...