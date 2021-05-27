Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Vandy downs Ole Miss to set up showdown with Arkansas

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dominic Keegan hit a slider down and away to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning and No. 4-seed Vanderbilt rallied to beat fifth-seeded Mississippi 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt (40-13) advances to play top-seeded Arkansas on Thursday in the third round of the SEC Tournament while Ole Miss will try to keep its season alive on Thursday against eight-seed Georgia.

Tim Elko continued his torrid hitting for Ole Miss (39-18) hitting two home runs and driving in all four Rebels runs. The senior tore an ACL on April 5, opted to rehab instead of ending his season, and returned to the team on May 8 and immediately hit a three-run home run.

Against the Commodores, Elko hit an opposite-field blast down the right field line to give Ole Miss a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

Vanderbilt scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to knot the score before Elko hit a solo homer to left center two innings later. Elko now has homered four times in his last 23 at-bats.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Miss A#Commodores#Sec#Ap#4 Seed Vanderbilt#Rebels#Acl#Top Seeded Arkansas#Field#Home Run#Line#Ala#Lead#Eight Seed Georgia#Birmingham#Left Center#Knot#Bradfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Ogunbowale scores 22, Wings beat Mercury 85-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, Marina Mabrey added 14 and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-81 on Tuesday night. Mabrey scored on a driving layup with 11.1 seconds left and Ogunbowale added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds, each time extending the Wings (4-5) to a four-point lead.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Wings top Mercury 85-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, Marina Mabrey added 14 and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-81 on Tuesday night. Mabrey scored on a driving layup with 11.1 seconds left and Ogunbowale added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds, each time extending the Wings (4-5) to a four-point lead.
Arkansas StateKTLO

Arkansas softball team earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game 3

( Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate ) Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is shown during a game against LSU on April 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Lael Lockhart has retired all six batters he has faced, including two by strikeout. The Vols are not getting good contact against him. Drew Gilbert...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves set to tee off Monday at NCAA regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Following a practice round Sunday at The Sagamore Club, the Arkansas State men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Noblesville Regional Monday beginning at 8:25 a.m. (CT) on the 10th tee. Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13...
Arkansas StateKTLO

No. 1 Arkansas baseball team wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine conference series this season.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Arkansas to host, earns No. 6 seed

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said the feeling was different watching Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show knowing the Razorbacks were a lock to be in the field. But it wasn’t any less exciting when the Razorbacks’ name came on the screen with Fayetteville hosting a regional...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn addresses postgame scuffle with Tennessee's Tony Vitello

Top-ranked Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee battled through an evenly matched and hotly contested three-game baseball series over the weekend with tempers spilling over a bit following the Razorbacks' 3-2 victory on Sunday in the rubber game. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello had words for each other as the two walked away from their respective players postgame.
Arkansas Stateswark.today

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Series Wrap Up

FAYETTEVILLE – Thanks to incomparable reliever Kevin Kopps winning Friday and Sunday, Arkansas’ Comeback Kids won 2 of their 3 comebacks in their 3-game SEC series at Tennessee. Coach Dave Van Horn’s nationally No. 1 Razorbacks, down 5-0 to former Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello’s nationally No. 4 Volunteers in...
Arkansas StateKTBS

Arkansas, LSU earn top-eight seeds for NCAA Softball Regionals

Arkansas and LSU have the opportunity to be Super Regional sites after they both earned top-eight seeds for the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as brackets were announced Sunday. Arkansas is the No. 6 seed and will host Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan. LSU is the No. 7 seed...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Every Arkansas quarterback is a threat to run

Arkansas quarterbacks improved their passing results throughout the spring as they got more comfortable with the timing of the offense, but those statistics do not reflect what they could bring to the table in the fall due to everyone's ability to run the ball. The ground game should play the biggest role at the position since Matt Jones graced the field his final season at Arkansas in 2004.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Davillier's final 8 includes Arkansas

Maumelle 3-star defensive tackle Nico Davillier has his college list down to eight, visits planned to three and his eye on announcing his destination June 27. Davillier (6-4, 275 pounds) released a top eight Sunday of Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Colorado. “I’ve gotten to...