Station #2 Grand Opening & Engine #2 Push-In Ceremony
Please join us as we celebrate the opening of the City’s newest Fire Station, located at 205 Flint Ridge Rd in the La Cima Neighborhood. Fire Station #2 will be replacing the existing Fire Station #2, currently located at the corner of Academy and Holland. We will also be pushing-in a brand new Engine 2 at this same time! Kids are welcome and encouraged to attend and help us dry off the new Engine after we initiate and push-in the newest Engine to it's new home!www.sanmarcostx.gov
