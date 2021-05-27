Station #2 Grand Opening & Engine #2 Push-In Ceremony

The City of Arcata is excited to celebrate the completion of two community projects with two ribbon cutting ceremonies on Friday, October 1. The City of Arcata has partnered with the Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) to install four dual-port electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Arcata Community Center and Arcata Sports Complex parking lot. Funds for this project were provided by the RCEA and the California Energy Commission CALeVIP Northern California Incentive Project, which promotes access to EV charging infrastructure by providing rebates for EV charging stations. RCEA was awarded $48,000 to install the new EV charging stations, which have the ability to serve eight vehicles. The installation of the EV charging stations was completed in August 2021.

ARCATA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO