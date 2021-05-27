Station #2 Grand Opening & Engine #2 Push-In Ceremony

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us as we celebrate the opening of the City’s newest Fire Station, located at 205 Flint Ridge Rd in the La Cima Neighborhood. Fire Station #2 will be replacing the existing Fire Station #2, currently located at the corner of Academy and Holland. We will also be pushing-in a brand new Engine 2 at this same time! Kids are welcome and encouraged to attend and help us dry off the new Engine after we initiate and push-in the newest Engine to it's new home!

